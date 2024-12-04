Arunachal: 2 Mtn Div GOC calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Mountain Division, Major General VS Deshpande, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 4th December 2024.

They discussed the international border, the Vibrant Village program, and the Army’s execution of Sadbhava projects aimed at benefiting the local population.

The Governor, who attended the ‘Walong Day’ commemoration, congratulated the GOC and his team on the successful celebration of the month-long event. He said that the programme promoted a sense of pride amongst the local communities to be part of the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

The Governor commended the officers and troops of the 2 Mountain Division for their vigilance along the borders and their successful implementation of Sadbhavana projects for the well-being of the local population.

He suggested procuring perishable goods from the local community near the Army stations, which would enable the troops to get fresh vegetables and help the rural economy.

The Governor had a threadbare discussion with the GOC about the Vibrant Border Village programme. He said that the programme would benefit both the armed forces and the local population in the border areas.