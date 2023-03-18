ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: 2 Drug peddlers with suspected Heroine arrested in Pasighat

The arrested peddlers are identified as Altab Hussain (48) and Binod Sahani (40), resident of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts of Assam.

PASIGHAT-  East Siang Police arrested two drug peddlers with approximate 48 gms of suspected Heroine in Pasighat on Saturday, informed police sources.

Police received  a specific information regarding sale of contraband by two persons staying in a Hotel at Pasighat.

Subsequently,  under the leadership of SDPO Pasighat  Pankaj Lamba, a team of Pasighat police station comprising of OC Pasighat  PS, Insp Otu Gao, SI Kari Pertin among others was constituted to conduct raid with the help of Anti Drugs Team.

The team reached the spot and arrested both Altab and Binod, and recovered 48.74 gms of suspected heroine from their procession. During the operation the executive magistrate Mrs Nancy Yirang was also present.

An FIR has been registered at PS Pasighat. Further investigation is on to find backward and forward linkages and their other associates.

