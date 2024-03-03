Arunachal: 2 day Aalo bird walk ‘feathers & footsteps’ concludes successfully

AALO/PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The first edition of the Aalo Bird Walk with the title ‘Feathers and Footsteps’ which was organised on 2nd and 3rd March 2024 by the West Siang District Administration and the Siang team of Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE-Siang), in collaboration with the Forest and Tourism Department concluded successfully today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event packed an array of engaging activities, including educational talks on bird identification, the significance of bird conservation, and a fun quiz, in which 20 students from SFS College, Aalo participated and performed very well.

Arunachal: Aalo Bird Walk titled “Feathers and Footsteps” to be held on 2nd and 3rd March 2024

During the walk which took place on the evening of Saturday and Sunday morning during which a total of 57 species of birds were seen and observed by around 45 participants who participated during the walk and the orientation session.

“It was very exciting to have such an enthusiastic response to the 1st Aalo bird walk, particularly from the local youths. We want to continue this effort in the future too”, said Ms. Mamu Hage, Dy. Commissioner of West Siang while participating in the event herself being an avid birder.

The West Siang District Administration is committed to promoting sustainable development and environmental conservation in the region. Through various initiatives and partnerships, the administration works tirelessly to improve the quality of life for residents while preserving the natural heritage of West Siang District.

Click and Join our WhatsApp Channel

“The bird walks, despite cold, cloudy and misty weather, was a huge success and the biggest highlight was the sighting of atleast 1000 Common Cranes in flight, probably on their way back to the breeding grounds” said Dr. Rajkamal Goswami, who leads the ATREE-Siang team based in Pasighat, East Siang District.

This is said to be the first record of this species from West Siang and probably the second record from the entire Siang Valley, noted Dr Goswami while confirming the importance of Siang Valley as an important riverine corridor for major migratory birds.

Arunachal: Great Backyard Bird Count held at Kamle and Lower Subansiri

The participants also saw around 2000 bar-headed Geese in about one hour of bird walk which is also a very significant record for Siang Valley, added Goswami.

ATREE is a non-profit organization dedicated to research, education, and advocacy in the field of environmental conservation. At Siang, the ATREE-team has been engaging with local communities and other stakeholders to conserve the last remaining intact forests of Siang Valley and fostering a deep appreciation for its remarkable biodiversity.