Arunachal: 2 Covid-19 positive person discharged from Lekhi CCC

Lekhi- The two Covid-19 positive person was discharged from the Lekhi Covid Care Centre (CCC) on Wednesday after their tests came negative. They were discharged in presence of Itanagar capital region deputy commissioner Komkar Dulom and DMO M Perme. Talking to press after being discharged both expressed happiness and thanked doctors, nurses and all the staffs of CCC for taking good care of them.

One of the persons to be discharged is a student who had returned from Delhi. “I came from Delhi and was in paid quarantine. After I tested positive I was brought to Lekhi CCC. We were taken very good care in the centre. The medical team treated us like a family. I would like to thank everyone at CCC for caring us so much,” she said. Further she also had word of praise for the medical and police team of PTC Banderdew for the support. She also urged people to listen to the advice of the doctors and maintain social distance. Another person who was discharged is a working woman. Sharing her experience, the woman praised the facilities provided at state quarantine centre Lekhi and urged people not to believe everything that they see in social media.

“Before coming back to state I saw many videos in social media where people were complaining about facilities in quarantine centre and I was very worried. But my experience was very pleasant both at PTC and in Lekhi. Infact staying in CCC was almost like staying in my own home,” she said. Further she urged the people of state not to treat people staying in quarantine centre and Covid 19 positive person as some kind of criminal. “First of all quarantine centres and CCC is strictly monitored by doctors and administrators. So there is no chance of people going out of these centres into public places. Instead of panicking the people of state should extend support to them,” she said.

The DC capital Komkar Dulom termed the discharge of two people as a positive sign. “We have 41 rooms at CCC. Nine people were in it and with the release of two people now 7 more remains,” he said. The DC informed that state quarantine centre has 278 rooms for use and work on the remaining room is going on.

“406 rooms were found usable out of more than 500 constructed at BPL colony. But the condition of 406 rooms was also not very good. We have furnished 278 so far and work on remaining room has been slowed due to lack of labourers. But we will complete them soon,” the DC said. He also said all the Covid 19 positive people in the state and in capital region have been detected from quarantine centres.

“The policy of state govt to put all returnees in quarantine centres and conduct tests has paid off. The people of state should appreciate this. So far the state govt have managed to control community level transmission by this decision,” he added. The DMO M Perme told that both the person was discharged following standard operating procedure after two consecutive tests came negative. “We are strictly following guidelines of the health ministry and people should not fear. All the people currently in CCC are in good health. Daily we are monitoring them,” the DMO added.