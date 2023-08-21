Arunachal: 1st edition of Taro Chatung Memorial Students Meet-2023

ZIRO- Legendary journalist of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. Taro Chatung still continues to inspire and remains a role model to young upcoming journalists, said Minister Agriculture and Allied Tage Taki while addressing as the chief guest at the first edition of Taro Chatung Memorial Students Meet at the Padi Yubee Outdoor Stadium here today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saying Chatung was ‘well ahead of his times’ who had brought about a ‘revolution’ in the fields of electronic media and local film making in early 90’s, the Minister said Chatung’s inimitable style of news reporting which cut an instant bonding with the general masses was the reason for growth and popularity of electronic media in the state during its nascent period in early 90’s.

Arunachal: Short height men’s volleyball concludes

Appreciating the Apatani Students Union (ASU) for organizing the first edition of Taro Chatung Memorial Students Meet in memory of the pioneer journalist from Apatani community, the local MLA and Minister Taki urged the budding journalists to imbibe his qualities of simplicity, generosity and striking an instant chord with the masses to be successful in their chosen field of media.

Guest of Honour and Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime said Lt. Chatung had been a ‘daring path breaker’ in the field of media who had inspired many talented young students to take up journalism as their careers thereby creating self-employments for themselves rather than hankering after white-collared jobs.

Informing Ziro valley had got enlisted as the 7th preferred tourist destination place in India, the DC urged denizens of the District to keep their surroundings neat and clean and help the District Administration in garbage management and tackling drug menace at the District.

Attending as special invitee, senior journalist and vice-president of Arunachal Press Club Bengia Ajum said Lt. Taro Chatung still continues to live in the hearts of press fraternity of the state for his yeomen contributions in the field of journalism.

Expressing gratefulness to Apatani Students Union for organizing the meet, Ajum said the entire press fraternity is grateful to ASU for organizing the meet in memory of pioneer journalist of the state. ‘Infact, the Arunachal Press Club was contemplating to organize such a meet in memory of our beloved Lt.Chatung but we are glad ASU has come up with the event said Ajum, while informing APC also annually gives a ‘Taro Chatung Excellence Award in the field of Electronic Journalism’ in memory of the ace media icon during the National Press Day on November 16th.

Appreciating the tourism potential of Ziro valley, Ajum further said better connectivity from Capital Complex to Ziro and the all-round beauty of Ziro valley would surely and certainly push it ahead as one of the tourism hub of Arunachal Pradesh and India.

On behalf of Lt. Taro Chatung’s family, Taro Tagia informed that Lt. Chatung had done his schooling from Govt. Higher Secondary School Ziro, graduation from Dera Natung Govt. College and qualified as a circle officer after passing the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Examination. He had conceived the ‘News and Views’ electronic news channel in early 90’s, been a film director and founded the Taro Opey Foundation.

Apatani Students Union President Koj Nichi and General Secretary Pura Nado also spoke on the occasion and informed 26 educational institutes from Lower Subansiri District are participating at the 7-day students meet whose closing ceremony will take place on 26th August. The meet will witness the students competing in various literary, cultural and sports events.

Borguli FC wins inter-village I-Day Football tournament by beating Mirku FC with 3-2 goals

In the morning session, a marathon race for boys and girls was organized where Takhe Yasa, Tayor Rina and Tayo Santi were awarded first, second and third prizes in girls category, while in the boys category Millo Tani, Bullo Hakhe and Padu Nado were awarded first, second and third prizes. Girls covered 16 kms while boys covered 26 kms in the race.

Earlier, rich floral tributes were paid to Lt.Chatung, Taro Tako nyahis presented a colorful cultural item and the dignitaries kicked-off the football competitions.

The occasion was also attended by Lower Subansiri Heads of Departments, Zilla Parishad Members, members of Tani Supun Dukun, Apatani Women Association Ziro, family members of Lt.Taro Chatung and his well wishers.