Arunachal: 18 More Households Sign MoU for SUMP in Begging Village

BOLENG- An additional 18 households from Begging village in Arunachal Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday for the Pre-feasibility Report (PFR) of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, indicating growing participation in the project-related consultation process.

The MoU signing ceremony was conducted at the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Boleng under the supervision of Tayi Taggu in the presence of district administration officials.

Officials stated that 36 households from Begging village had earlier signed the agreement linked to the project’s PFR activities. With the latest development, the total number of households that have signed the MoU has risen to 54.

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According to the district administration, the signing process forms part of ongoing consultations and stakeholder engagement related to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. The administration has been facilitating discussions with local residents to ensure community participation and transparency during the preliminary stages of the project.

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The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project is considered one of the major proposed infrastructure initiatives in the region. Authorities said the ongoing PFR-related consultations are being closely monitored by the district administration and concerned agencies as part of the planning and assessment process.

The latest round of MoU signings reflects continued dialogue between the administration and sections of the local community regarding the proposed project and its potential developmental implications for the region.