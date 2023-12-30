ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: 160 Bags of Waste Removed in Year-End Yagamso Clean-up

Their combined efforts led to the removal of a staggering 160 bags of garbage that had been blocking the natural flow of the river.

Last Updated: December 30, 2023
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-    The Year-ender Yagamso River cleaning organized by Youth Mission for Clean River and Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, with support from Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited, concluded successfully today.

Members from the Arunachal Photography Club, Siang District Students’ Union, AAPSU, Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College Students Union, and RGU students actively participated in the clean-up.

Their combined efforts led to the removal of a staggering 160 bags of garbage that had been blocking the natural flow of the river.

Prem Taba, coordinator of the Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project, sharing details about the responsible waste disposal methods employed during the cleanup said “Legacy wastes were taken to the Hollongi dumping ground, while biodegradable items were placed in nearby pits for decomposition. Recyclables were left for scrap dealers.”

Taba emphasized the NGO’s commitment to achieving a zero-waste outcome.

Urging everyone to stay committed to ongoing efforts to preserve and maintain the cleanliness of rivers, he said our collective action will ensure that the water bodies remain healthy and vibrant for future generations.

