Arunachal: 16 ILP Violators Detained in Naharlagun During Week-Long Enforcement Drive by ICR Police

NAHARLAGUN- As part of a dedicated effort to uphold the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regulations in Arunachal Pradesh, the ICR Naharlagun Police, under the supervision of Dr. Nyelam Nega, Superintendent of Police, carried out an intensive ILP enforcement drive across multiple jurisdictions from July 25 to August 1, 2025.

The drive involved coordinated checking by Banderdewa, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Papu Hills Police Stations, targeting labour camps, roadside work sites, and commercial establishments.

A total of 16 individuals were found residing or working without valid ILPs, in violation of Section 3 of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act, 1873.

At Banderdewa PS, two Non-FIR cases were registered:

Case 08/2025 (dated July 25): 6 individuals including Rakesh Doley, Ashinto Payang, and Monu Roy Das were detained.

Case 09/2025 (dated July 28): 3 more persons were found without valid ILPs.

At Papu Hills PS, Case 19/2025 was registered under Section 3 of BEFR Act r/w Section 126 of BNSS. On July 30, 7 individuals without ILPs or identity documentation were detained and presented before the Executive Magistrate, Naharlagun.

All 16 violators were legally processed and externed out of the ICR Naharlagun jurisdiction as per the orders of the respective Executive Magistrates.

The police emphasized that the drive was conducted peacefully and in accordance with legal procedures. They also reiterated that valid ILPs are mandatory for all non-residents entering Arunachal Pradesh. Employers are urged to verify ILP compliance of their workers.

The ICR Police have confirmed that regular ILP verification drives will continue to preserve the demographic integrity and legal framework of the state.