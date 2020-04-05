Arunachal: 150 samples collected for suspected COVID-19, 131 tested negative

Itanagar

A total of 150 samples including Sunday’s 16, have been collected so far for suspected COVID-19, for laboratory testing in Arunachal Pradesh, said Bikram Singh Malik, incharge, state Monitoring and surveillance Control Room on Covid-19.

According to Malik, out of 150 samples collected, 131 tested negative, one positive and the results of 18 are awaited.

Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday registered first case of the deadly novel coronavirus, after a 31-year-old person who had participated in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19.

Today total 16 samples has been collected today from various district of state which include 12 from capital complex, 3 from East Siang and 1 from Kurung Kumey.

It is to mention that on 26 samples were collected on April 3 and 28 samples were collected on April 4 respectively and highest numbers of samples has been collected from Capital complex followed by Namsai, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit etc.