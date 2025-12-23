Arunachal: 14th NCORD Review Meeting Held in Ziro

ZIRO- The 14th District Level Narco Coordination (NCORD) Review Meeting of Lower Subansiri district was convened at the District Secretariat, Ziro, on Monday to assess measures taken to curb drug abuse and illegal cultivation of narcotic substances.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mrs Oli Perme and attended by senior district officials, representatives of law enforcement agencies and members of civil society organisations.

Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra briefed the committee on actions taken in compliance with decisions of the previous NCORD meeting. He informed that the committee has decided to place increased emphasis on awareness generation, noting that lack of awareness often leads people, particularly youth, to fall prey to drugs and other contraband substances.

As part of this effort, the Lower Subansiri Police has been conducting a minimum of five awareness programmes every month in educational institutions, including schools and colleges.

Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme appreciated the sustained efforts of the Police Department and the district-level NCORD Committee in combating drug abuse. She stressed the importance of continued vigilance, preventive measures and active community participation to protect young people from the growing menace of substance abuse.

The committee further resolved to conduct joint surveys of the premises and surrounding areas of all educational institutions, along with other identified vulnerable locations, to check illegal cultivation of opium, bhang and marijuana before the next NCORD meeting. It also decided to collaborate with non-governmental organisations such as AWAZ and Tanii Supun Dukun (TSD) to strengthen community involvement and awareness during these activities.

District Medical Officer Dr Millo Kunya and Deputy Director, ICDS, Mrs Kago Maya Gyati shared their views on prevention, treatment and rehabilitation related to substance abuse, highlighting the need for a coordinated approach involving health services, social welfare and law enforcement agencies.

The meeting was attended by Trade Development Officer-cum-DIPRO In-charge Tai Arun, a member of TSD, and personnel from the Police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).