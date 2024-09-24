Arunachal: 14 villages in Papum Pare dist identified for PMJUGA

YUPIA– The District Administration, Papum Pare has announced that 14 villages of Papum Pare district have been identified under Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (PMJUGA) for improving the socio-economic condition of tribal communities living in these villages.

These 14 selected villages are Kokila-Nyishi, PTC Banderdewa, Chimpu, Ganga, Lobi Dariya, Model Village, Lekhi, Riyub, Yupia, Doimukh, Emchi, Durpa-I , Deep and Kakoi.

PMJUGA envisages to improve the quality of the lives of the 2510 tribal households (according to the 2011 census) of these villages by developing infrastructure which includes providing pucca houses, improving road and digital connectivity, enhancing health, nutrition and educational facilities in tribal areas.

The programme also seeks to economically empower these communities through skill development, sustainable farming on forest lands, promoting tribal products through tribal marketing centres and providing financial support for tourism through tribal homestays.

The PMJUGA, officially approved by the union cabinet in September 2024 aims at saturation of more than 63,000 tribal majority villages across the country with 25 interventions, which will be implemented by 17 line departments.

Each Ministry/Department will be responsible for implementation of the scheme related to it in a time bound manner through funds allocated to them under Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes (DAPST) in the next five years.