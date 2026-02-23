Arunachal: 13 ADP Leaders Join Congress

ITANAGAR: In a notable political development in Arunachal Pradesh, thirteen key leaders of the regional Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP), led by its president Tami Pangu, formally joined the Indian National Congress on Monday, signalling a shift in the state’s evolving political landscape.

The induction ceremony took place at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram, who welcomed the leaders into the party. The move comes amid growing debates around governance, environmental policies and regional autonomy in the state.

Explaining the decision, Tami Pangu said the leaders had undertaken “serious deliberation” before changing political allegiance. He argued that the state government had remained unresponsive to several issues consistently raised by the ADP, including the implementation of Article 371(H), action against alleged illegal mining activities, and opposition to the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2023.

According to Pangu, joining a national party like the Congress would offer a broader political platform to articulate the aspirations and grievances of Arunachal Pradesh’s people. At the same time, he acknowledged the role of former chief minister Gegong Apang, founder of the ADP, crediting him for providing political guidance during his tenure in the regional party.

While describing the development as a “mass exit” of the leadership, Pangu maintained that it may not necessarily weaken the ADP’s organisational structure at the district and state levels. He added that their resignations had been formally submitted and accepted by the party leadership.

Among those who joined Congress along with Pangu were senior ADP office-bearers, youth wing representatives and district-level leaders, reflecting a collective transition rather than an individual move.

Welcoming the new entrants, APCC president Bosiram Siram expressed confidence that the inclusion of former ADP leaders would strengthen the Congress at the grassroots level. He emphasised organisational unity, stating that the party would function as a single team without internal divisions.

Political observers suggest that the development could reshape opposition dynamics in Arunachal Pradesh, where regional parties often play a crucial role in local governance debates. However, the long-term impact of the shift will likely depend on how effectively the Congress integrates the new leadership and whether the ADP retains its base at the grassroots level.