Arunachal: 12th Ziro Butterfly Meet Inaugurated at Siikhe Lake

ZIRO- The 12th edition of the Ziro Butterfly Meet (ZBM) was inaugurated today at the Ziro Butterfly Park, Siikhe Lake, by Mrs Oli Perme, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri District, in the presence of Keni Bagra, Superintendent of Police, Ziro, and Ngilyang Tam, PCCF-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden, along with other dignitaries.

The Ziro Butterfly Meet, which coincides with the 71st National Wildlife Week, is jointly organized by NgunuZiro and the Department of Forests & Environment, Hapoli Forest Division. Over the years, the meet has evolved into a prominent platform promoting biodiversity awareness and human–nature coexistence.

In her inaugural address, Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme commended NgunuZiro’s sustained efforts over the past twelve years.

“Launching a project is easy, but sustaining it year after year through challenges is the true achievement,” she remarked.

She further lauded the Hapoli Forest Division’s initiative to transform Ziro into a ‘cherry valley’, assuring full administrative support and urging stronger community participation in conservation missions.

Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra emphasized the inclusive nature of the event, stating that the Ziro Butterfly Meet benefits all sections of society.

“It is essential for everyone to join hands with the organizers in fostering awareness about the harmony between man and nature,” he said.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ngilyang Tam highlighted the deep interdependence between humans and wildlife. He cited examples such as the depletion of wild prey leading wild dogs to attack mithuns, and how habitat destruction has affected bees and butterflies—reducing pollination and impacting fruit yields like oranges in certain regions.

Other speakers, including Tilling Taker (DFO, Hapoli), Pura Samybo (President, TSD), Dr. Tasso Kampu Subu (President, AWAZ), and Nani Hanya (President, Apatani GB Association), echoed the message of community-driven conservation and sustainable coexistence.

A major highlight of the event was the release of the second edition of the book “Butterflies of Ziro” — featuring 242 documented butterfly species, up from 186 in the first edition. The book compiles stunning visuals and data collected over past editions of the ZBM, reflecting Ziro’s rich biodiversity and the contributions of local researchers and enthusiasts.

The field sessions of the 12th Ziro Butterfly Meet will be held at Pange, Tale Wildlife Sanctuary, from October 6 to 8, where participants will explore butterfly habitats and engage in field documentation, nature trails, and conservation awareness programmes.