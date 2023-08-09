Arunachal: 12NDRF retrieve body from a landslide site in Anjaw

KHUPA- In a tragic incident of landslide on evening of 8th Aug, 2023 in Khupa, Anjaw Arunachal Pradesh a person namely Gajendra Bharti along with scotty was buried under the debris.

The incident was happened between Khupa and Swami camp.

After intensive search, 12NDRF team could retrieve the dead body of the deceased on the 09.08.23 afternoon.

Arunachal Pradesh is under earthquake zone-V and is also highly prone to natural disasters like flood, land slide, cyclone etc. Every year with the onset of monsoon, landslide and flood cause havoc to lives and properties of the people.

The impact of a landslide can be extensive, including loss of life, destruction of infrastructure, damage to land and loss of natural resources. Landslide material can also block rivers and increase the risk of floods.