Arunachal: 122 non FIRs taken up in Lok Adalat by West Kameng DLSA

Bomdila

The West kameng District legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised one day long Lok Adalat to hear several longs pending cases in the district wherein large numbers of local and others took part. 122 non FIRs were taken up for hearing.

The Lok Adalat was held under the Chairmanship of Tageng Padoh, Chairman DLSA, Bomdila. Total 122 non FIR cases were taken up, out of 122 cases, 12 non FIR cases were disposed off and collected RS 9300 amount during National Lok Adalat day.

Members Advocate Khamu Desisaw, Advocate Lobsang Droima Merakpa and Chairman, Child Welfare committee Niri Chongroju take part in the Lok Adalat on the occasion of National Lok Adalat Day which held at the Court premises of District and Sessions court, Bomdila.

Awareness were also given to the gathering on the importance of the organizing of Lok Adalat for fast disposal of long pending cases and others.