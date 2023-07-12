Arunachal: 12 SSCB boxers stormed into quarterfinals at 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships

ITANAGAR- 12 young boxers from the services sports control board (SSCB) progressed into the quarterfinals on the third day of the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) release, SSCB’s Aakash Badhwar began the day’s proceedings in the 46kg category. Continuing his top-notch form, he delivered another 5-0 win, this time against Rishi Singh of Manipur.

Arunachal Shuttler Jessica wins Gold Medal in All India Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament

In the 66kg category, SSCB’s Prashant exhibited a dominant display of speed and sharpness as he comfortably defeated Delhi’s Ronit Tokas in a unanimous decision win. On the other hand, Jasandeep (57kg) got the better of Chhattisgarh’s Ansh Kumar Yadav in a hard-fought 4-1 win.

Six SSCB boxers won their matches with a referee stopping the contest (RSC) decision. They include Hemant Sangwan (80+kg), Sahil Baord (52kg), M Kabiraj Singh (63kg), Rahul Kundu (70kg), Sahil (75kg), Hardik Panwar (80kg).

Arunachal: Badminton Star Geto Sora wins 3 gold medals in the Singapore’s Pilot Pen Cup

Two pugilists from Chandigarh, Nikhil Nandal (50kg) and Arman (57kg) also made their way into the quarterfinals. While Nikhil scored a convincing 5-0 win over Samad Shaikh of Maharashtra. Arman hardly had to break a sweat as he defeated Nagaland’s Bishal Singh by referee stopping the contest (RSC) verdict in round 1.

Sikander (48kg) of Haryana reigned supreme on day 3 as the result of the referee stopping the contest (RSC) in round 2 against M Manikanda Vishal of Tamilnadu.