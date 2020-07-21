Arunachal: 12 more police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in Naharlagun PS

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Twelve police personnel from the Naharlagun police station tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. This, added with the 18 police personnel who detected positive on Monday, takes the total active cases of police personnel to 30 only in Naharlagun.

Tuesday’s positive results include an SDPO, an inspector, two sub-inspectors and eight other personnel.

All 30 have been shifted to the Covid care centre in Lekhi, while the rest who tested negative are under quarantine at the Naharlagun police station.

SP Tumme Amo informed that “people can submit complaints from the entry gate but are not allowed to enter the police station till it is sanitized properly.

People can also take assistance from police deployed in the check posts. If necessary, additional force police from Nirjuli or Itanagar police station will be called for duty un case of emergency.”

Highlighting how the police department has to cater to the needs of several locations with limited manpower, the SP said, “The police have to guard the Covid care centre in Lekhi, the paid quarantine centres and containment areas across the capital, and will soon be posted in the MLA Apartments which is going to be turned into a Covid hospital. However, I assure that my force will get back to duty after they recover.”

Saying that his men and women are working tirelessly, the SP sought the support of the people in containing the virus.

Three police personnel who detected positive for Covid-19 earlier have recovered.

It is to be mention that till date a total of 33 personnel has been tested positive and 3 has been recovered so far.