Itanagar

Arunachal: 12 Hrs Capital Bandh by ANSU – LIVE UPDATE

December 27, 2022
ITANAGAR- The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) called a 12-hour capital bandh on 27 December, in support of their 13 points charter of demands related to Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.

Some important demands are ;

  • All the members and officers of the commission including the President of APPSC, Nipo Nabam and former secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray should be arrested immediately.
  • The matter should be investigated under the supervision of the ED and the court.
  • The officers who have been arrested should be sacked immediately.
  • No examination should be conducted by the commission till the completion of the investigation process.
  • And most importantly, make public the report of the three-member committee set up by the government that probed the matter.

LIVE UPDATE- 

Capital bandh started from 5 am .

ANSU leaders walking on roads during bandh
bandh supporters

 

ANSU’S DECLARIATION 

 

 

Tags
December 27, 2022
