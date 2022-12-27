Itanagar
Arunachal: 12 Hrs Capital Bandh by ANSU – LIVE UPDATE
ITANAGAR- The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) called a 12-hour capital bandh on 27 December, in support of their 13 points charter of demands related to Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case.
Some important demands are ;
- All the members and officers of the commission including the President of APPSC, Nipo Nabam and former secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray should be arrested immediately.
- The matter should be investigated under the supervision of the ED and the court.
- The officers who have been arrested should be sacked immediately.
- No examination should be conducted by the commission till the completion of the investigation process.
- And most importantly, make public the report of the three-member committee set up by the government that probed the matter.
LIVE UPDATE-
Capital bandh started from 5 am .
ANSU’S DECLARIATION