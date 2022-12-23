Arunachal: 12 hours Pasighat bandh called by ABSU passes off peacefully

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) The 12 hours Pasighat bandh called by All Bogong Students Union (ABSU) in demand of its 7 point charter of demands today passed off peacefully, informed Siang Moyong, President, All Bogong Students Union.

The team ABSU had urged the East Siang District administration and the state government for fulfillment of certain demands to which the government failed to fulfill on time. As per ABSU sources, the 12 hours Pasighat bandh was called today to press up their demands for early solution and fulfillment of the same.

Earlier yesterday on Thursday, the East Siang district administration had declared the 12 hour ABSU bandh as illegal and had directed all business establishments and markets to remain open and had also directed all commercial vehicles to ply normally failing which the trading licenses and operation permits were liable to suspended. The DA had also directed all the HoDs, Officers, and officials of government offices to attend office as usual.

However, all the government offices, educational institutes, markets, and commercial vehicles remained closed as the bandh crippled the normal life during the day. The common people of the district seemed to have co-operated the team ABSU’s demand to which the union claimed doing it for the larger welfare of the common people and the students including for the aggrieved APPSC candidates.

The 7 point charter of demands of ABSU includes.

Immediate commencement of Arunachal University, Pasighat. Immediate maintenance/restoration of Mirmir Char-ali to Balek Road & PLT Road. Early completion of Sibo-Korong Bridge & Balek School playground. Immediate solution for erratic electricity supply. Eviction against illegal Land Encroachment. To arrest all the suspected employees of APPSC including the then Chairman. To investigate and unearth the properties and assets of all the employees of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission right from Chairman to peon and make it public.

While talking to media this evening, ABSU President, Siang Moyong expressed the union’s thankfulness to the general public, student unions of all Banggos of East Siang, AESDSU etc for their full support and cooperation in making today’s 12 hour Pasighat band declared by the team ABSU. “We will intensify our bandh in coming days if the state government and district administration fails to fulfill our genuine demands”, added Siang Moyong.