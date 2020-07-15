ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: 12 Army personnel test positive for Covid-19 in Sigar Military Station

DC informed that and one ITBP jawan also positive by TruNat though confirmation awaited.

July 15, 2020
Representational Image
Pasighat-  Twelve ( 12 ) Army personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 at Sigar Military Station in East Siang, and shifted to Likabali Army Base Hospital, informed  Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh.

DC informed that and one ITBP jawan also positive by TruNat though confirmation awaited. But he has been admitted to  Dedicated Covid Hospital as the arrangement for  Paramilitary has to be looked after by State Govt.

In an executive order issued by ADC, Mebo, any movement including vehicular movement to and from Sigar Military Station has been prohibited for civilians/general public.

All vehicles and convoy moving from Sigar Military Station shall not halt anywhere within Mebo Sub-Division and the Mebo-Dholla Road from 2-km point to Patang Korong via Sigar Military camp till Sigar village is closed for vehicular movement of general public until further order, under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Disaster Management Act 2005.

As safety measure, all shops of the Mebo Charali and adjoining Romdum, Ayeng and Raneghat has been closed by the Magistrate Order. ALG premises has also been sealed by the DA by an Executive Order till the filing of this report.

