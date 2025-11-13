Arunachal: 11th Mission Clean Kley River held in Ziro

ZIRO- The Apatani Youth Organisation (AYA) successfully conducted the 11th edition of Mission Clean Kley River at Ziro with the theme “Clean Ziro, Green Ziro.” The community-driven campaign brought together thousands of participants in a large-scale effort to restore and protect one of the valley’s most vital water bodies.

The programme was formally flagged off by Hage Appa, MLA of the 17 Ziro-Hapoli Constituency, in the presence of Mrs. Oli Perme, Deputy Commissioner, Keni Bagra, Superintendent of Police, and representatives from Tanii Supun Dukun (TSD), Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ), Apatani Students’ Union (ASU), Ziro Royal Enfielders (ZRE), and other community-based organisations.

During the day-long cleanliness drive, the entire stretch of the Kley River and its tributaries was cleaned. The region was divided into 16 sectors, each supervised by a head of department (HOD) and supported by AYA volunteers. Participants included students, police personnel, members of government departments, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), NGOs, and other apex community bodies, reflecting a unified local effort.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, MLA Hage Appa expressed concern over the declining state of the Kley River, which was once a source of clean drinking water. He attributed the deterioration to indiscriminate dumping of garbage and plastic waste, which has led to clogging, pollution, and seasonal flash floods. He urged residents to take collective responsibility in preserving the valley’s fragile ecosystem and to stop dumping waste into water bodies.

AYA President Subu Opo Sala thanked all participants, departments, and supporting organisations for their active involvement. He announced that the next edition of Mission Clean Kley River would be expanded into a week-long programme, combining mechanical cleaning and manual waste collection for more effective results.

The Mission Clean Kley River initiative, launched over a decade ago, continues to serve as a symbol of community-led environmental action in the Ziro Valley. It aims to promote sustainable waste management, environmental awareness, and long-term river ecosystem preservation through local participation and youth engagement.