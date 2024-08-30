Arunachal: 117 youths register as community volunteers under Papum Pare DDMA

YUPIA- 117 youths registered as community volunteers during the week long training programme for community volunteers organized by the Papum Pare District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner -cum-Chairman Jiken Bomjen .

The training program was held in two phases. The first phase was held at Govt. Higher Secondary School, Toru from 27th August to 29th August.

67 youths from the nearby villages registered as community volunteers during the three event. CO Toru Fema Taku inaugurated the training program .

The 2nd phase was inaugurated at the Indoor stadium Yupia on Friday by DC Jiken Bomjen, where 50 youths joined as community volunteers.

Addressing the participants, DC Bomjen emphasized the critical role of community volunteers in disaster management.

“In the times of crisis, the immediate and coordinated response from trained community volunteers can save lives and mitigate damage. This programme aims to empower our volunteers with the skills necessary to respond swiftly and effectively to any disaster situation,” the DC stated.

The training programme designed to equip volunteers with essential skills and knowledge required for effective disaster management and response, covered various aspects of disaster preparedness, including first aid, search and rescue operations, evacuation procedures, and communication strategies during emergencies.

The training sessions also included practical demonstrations, mock drills, and interactive discussions led by experienced/trained disaster management personnel. Volunteers were also introduced to the latest technologies and tools used in disaster responses.

Rain coat, umbrella, jersey, First aid kit’s were also distributed to all participants.

DDMO Nima Tashi and DPO, Disaster Management Tana Mercy were also present during the program.