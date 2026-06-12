Arunachal: 11 Shops Penalised During Market Enforcement Drive in Doimukh

YUPIA- A joint market inspection and enforcement drive was carried out in Doimukh on June 11 to verify trading licences, check commercial irregularities, and enforce restrictions on the sale of tobacco products near educational institutions.

The inspection was conducted in the vicinity of Government Higher Secondary School, Doimukh, and Government Middle School, Rono, by a joint team comprising officials from the administration, Trade & Commerce Department, and police personnel.

The team was led by Nyalisa Raji, Circle Officer, Doimukh. Other members included Sorang Yapa, Trade Development Officer (TDO), Yupia; Toko Mira, Inspector (Trade & Commerce), Yupia; Tago Cheke, Peon (Trade & Commerce), Yupia; and two personnel from Doimukh Police Station.

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During the drive, officials found eight shops operating without valid trading licences, while three establishments were functioning with expired licences. Authorities collected financial penalties amounting to ₹3,000 from shops operating without valid licences.

As part of the enforcement action, the inspection team seized visible tobacco products from shops located near school premises. The action was undertaken in line with regulations that prohibit the sale of tobacco products within a specified distance of educational institutions.

Officials also conducted an on-the-spot awareness and advisory programme for local shopkeepers. Defaulters were informed about the legal procedures for obtaining and renewing trading licences through the Trade & Commerce Department.

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Shop owners were instructed not to stock, display, or sell tobacco products within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions. They were cautioned that repeated violations could attract stricter legal measures, including the sealing of business establishments.

The inspection team also sensitised shopkeepers about the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, which regulates the sale and promotion of tobacco products and seeks to protect public health, particularly among children and adolescents.

Speaking on the initiative, Trade Development Officer Sorang Yapa stated that similar inspection and awareness drives would be conducted on a regular basis to ensure compliance with licensing requirements and tobacco control regulations.

The drive reflects ongoing efforts by district authorities to strengthen regulatory compliance, promote responsible business practices, and create safer environments around educational institutions.