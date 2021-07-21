Arunachal: 109 villagers of 6 villages inoculated with Covid19 vaccine

LUMLA- On the second day of Covid-19 vaccination mop-up round in Lumla sub division, the mop-up team led by ADC Lumla Tashi Dhondup comprising ZPM Lumla Thutan Gombu, DRCHO Tawang Dr. Rinchin Neema, DIPRO Tawang and health workers from CHC Lumla covered six villages viz Wongla, Khuminthang, Zhung, Yanglin,Yuber and Kungba.

A total of 109 villagers of six villages were inoculated with covid19 vaccine, which includes 90 nos of first dose, and 19 second dose. 10 villagers including 5 pregnant mothers, and 05 senior citizens who earlier refused to take the covid vaccine were personally convinced by ADC, ZPM and DRCHO to take the jab.

Two physically challanged women were also inoculated with the vaccine in yuber village.

ADC and ZPM Lumla inspected the under construction kitchen shed in Kungba primary School and further gave a patient hearing to the grievances placed by villagers.

The Mop – up team will cover Pemakhar, sakpret, and Thrillam villages tomorrow informed DRCHO Tawang.