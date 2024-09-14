Arunachal

Arunachal: 1018 cases disposed off during 3rd National Lok Adalat

The next National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be on 14th December, 2024

Last Updated: September 14, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: 1018 cases disposed off during 3rd National Lok Adalat

ITANAGAR- Over 1018 cases disposed off during 3rd National Lok Adalat of the year 2024 held at different locations in Arunachal Pradesh on September 14, 2024.

The 3rd National Lok Adalat of the year 2024 was conducted in various Subordinate Courts of Arunachal Pradesh organised by Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, Itanagar with a total of 25 benches constituted District & Session Court of Tezu, Pasighat, Khonsa, Yupia, Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate of  Changlang, Seppa, Daporijo, Bomdila, Ziro, Yupia, Pasighat, Roing, Aalo, Tezu and Judicial Magistrate First Class of Hawai, Yingkiong, Tawang, Palin, Koloriang, Yupia, Longding, Namsai, Pangin, Khonsa, and Anini.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Over 1018 Cases were disposed off out of total 3236 taken up cases (both Pre-litigation and Pending stage) with the total settlement amount of Rs. 2,83,90,711 only/- on a single day sitting by the respective courts in the state.

Lok Adalat is conducted in a single sitting to ease the burden of the pending cases and to reduce the burden of the courts. It is a forum where the disputes or cases at pre-litigation and pending stage are settled amicably by two or more disputing parties mutually.

Also Read- Man killed, grandchild injured as train hits car in East Siang

In this Lok Adalat, a total settled amount Rs. of 2, 64,10,456 has been recovered in bank recovery cases (both stages) wherein 188 cases were disposed out of 1208 taken up cases.

The next National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be on 14th December, 2024 (Saturday)

Tags
Last Updated: September 14, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: DEO, LS and KP dists chairs Special Summary revision meet

Arunachal: DEO, LS and KP dists chairs Special Summary revision meet

Arunachal: Finger millet Field Day for farmers held at Bletteng village

Arunachal: Finger millet Field Day held at Bletteng village

Arunachal: RIWATCH organised 2-Day Workshop on Documentation of Kaman Mishmi Language

Arunachal: RIWATCH organised 2-Day Workshop on Documentation of Kaman Mishmi Language

Arunachal: Education Minister lays foundation stone of proposed HS Extension Block at Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar

Arunachal: Education Minister lays foundation stone of proposed HS Extension Block at Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Unveils Bust of Late Khapriso Krong at IGCC in Tezu

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Unveils Bust of Late Khapriso Krong at IGCC in Tezu

Arunachal: Students from RRU Gujrat interact with Tawang Officials regarding Vibrant Village Programme

Arunachal: Students from RRU Gujrat interact with Tawang Officials regarding Vibrant Village Programme

Arunachal: WCD Papum Pare observes International literacy Day at Yupia

Arunachal: WCD Papum Pare observes International literacy Day at Yupia

Arunachal: Education dept observes International literacy Day at Papum Pare

Arunachal: Education dept observes International literacy Day at Papum Pare

Arunachal: Anti-drug programme calls for collective action to tackle rising cases of addiction among youth

Arunachal: Anti-drug programme calls for collective action to tackle rising cases of addiction among youth

Arunachal: Chinese troops allegedly enters inside Indian territory in Anjaw

Arunachal: Chinese troops allegedly enters inside Indian territory in Anjaw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button