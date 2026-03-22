Arunachal: 100 Surgeries Performed at Basar Surgical Camp

BASAR- A three-day mega surgical camp held at Todak Basar District Hospital in Arunachal Pradesh’s Leparada district concluded on March 21, with a total of 100 surgeries performed across multiple specialties.

The camp, which ran from March 19 to 21, drew patients not only from Leparada but also from neighbouring districts, reflecting a demand for accessible specialised healthcare services in the region. Officials stated that the initiative significantly reduced the need for patients to travel to distant medical centres, thereby lowering both costs and logistical challenges.

The programme was conducted by a team of specialists and medical staff from Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), August Women’s Clinic, Zonal General Hospital Aalo, and District Hospital Basar. The procedures carried out included a mix of laparoscopic and general surgeries, as well as ophthalmological interventions.

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According to the Medical Superintendent of Todak Basar District Hospital, Dr. Nyage Lombi, the camp recorded 32 surgeries on the first day, 57 on the second, and 11 on the final day. The procedures included laparoscopic hysterectomies, tubal ligations, ovarian cystectomies, appendectomies, cholecystectomies, as well as cataract and pterygium surgeries.

Officials noted that the use of laparoscopic techniques enabled minimally invasive procedures, contributing to quicker recovery times for patients. The camp also included emergency interventions, such as a lower segment caesarean section (LSCS).

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The initiative was organised under the aegis of local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, with a focus on expanding access to specialised healthcare services at the district level. Authorities indicated that such camps could help reduce the burden on tertiary healthcare institutions by decentralising surgical care.

Patients and their families expressed appreciation for the availability of advanced medical services within the district, highlighting the role of such outreach programmes in improving healthcare accessibility in rural and remote areas.

Officials stated that similar camps are expected to be organised periodically, with the aim of strengthening healthcare delivery systems and addressing service gaps in underserved regions.