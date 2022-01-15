Arunachal: 100 detained, case registered against 25 for ICR bandh

ITANAGA- The Itanagar Capital police took over 100 people into preventive detention and a case has been registered against 25 people under UAPA on Friday, January 14, for a 36-hour ICR bandh demanding the resignation of chief minister Pema Khandu by All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA).

In a press briefing at Itanagar, Inspector General (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa said, “For the first time, we noticed that bandh callers hired anti-social elements on payment from outside the state to create a law and order problem.” This is the reason that action was taken by the police to maintain security and peace.

According to district administration, Itanagar region, the state capital, at present the situation is peaceful. No untoward incident has been reported. Most of the organizers of the bandh have either been detained or arrested by the police.

On the other hand, Talking to media, ANYA president Byabang Joram said officials were trying to malign the outfit and gave an “ultimatum” to release its activists. The union also asked how they could be booked under the state UAPA when it were police that had attacked their vehicles, he said .

“We didn’t do anything wrong. We aren’t criminals. Our boys, who didn’t join the strike, were picked up from their homes, their house owners and relatives were arrested,” he claimed.

The Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014 is different from the UAPA in operation in other parts of the country and deals with criminal activities such as bootlegging but also people “activities… prejudicial to the security of the State”.

All Nyashi Youth Association (ANYA), had made serious allegations against CM Pema Khandu of scam of Rs 2,000 thousand crores of government funds. The special thing is that a petition was also filed in the Supreme Court regarding the matter of this allegation against the CM. But the top court rejected this petition.

After that, a 36-hour strike was called by the association, which was declared illegal by the government. However, ANYA declared that their strike was “successful” after normal life was hit in Itanagar and nearby areas such as Naharlagun.