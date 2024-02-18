ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 10 labourers from a coal mine abducted by suspected militants

As per the initial investigation labourers were kidnapped by suspected banned organizations such as the NSCN and the ULFA-I.

CHANGLANG-  A group of suspected militants abducted 10 labourers working in a coal mine in Changlang district near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh state border. Sources said that all labourers are from Tinsukia district of Assam.

According to the police, As per the initial investigation labourers were kidnapped by suspected banned organizations such as the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and the United Liberation Front of Assam Independent (ULFA-I).

The incident occurred in the Finboro Coalmine, where a total of 14 labourers were working. The militants, armed with guns, held the labourers at gunpoint and took 10 of them in a dumper to a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh. Fortunately, four of the labourers managed to escape.

The authorities in Tinsukia are yet to confirm the exact number of people abducted and are working closely with the Arunachal Pradesh Police to investigate the matter.

To aid in the rescue operation, additional forces have been called in by the Arunachal Pradesh Police. However, as of now, no demands have been made by the militant groups.

This is not the first time such incidents have occurred in the area. In the past, similar abductions took place, and the abducted labourers were eventually released.

The rescue operation is still ongoing, and efforts are being made to locate and rescue the remaining abducted labourers. The authorities are determined to bring the culprits to justice and provide a safe environment for the workers in the region.

