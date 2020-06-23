Arunachal: 10 fresh COVID-19 cases detected, tally rises to 158

Itanagar- Today, Ten (10) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from Itanagar Capital Complex and Tawang, taking the total tally to 158, disclosed health authorities.

Among these Ten positive cases, 9 are from Itanagar Capital Complex and 1 is from Tawang.

The positive cases of Itanagar Capital Complex have returned from Uttar Pradesh (2), Jammu & Kashmir (1), Bihar (1), Maharastra (1), Assam (1), West Bengal (2) & Manipur (1), and case from Tawang is a returnee from Delhi). All are shifted to Covid Crae Centre

All ‘9’ cases from Itanagar Capital Complex are asymptomatic, while the cases from Tawang is a resident of West Kameng and is co-morvid with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and being referred to DHC-TRIHMS.

The good thing is that ” Today ‘16’ positive (Changlang District -14, West Siang -1 & Lower Dibang Valley-1) cases have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

Meanwhile, As on today active cases are 120 and 38 patient has been cured and discharged.

As on date, Arunachal Pradesh is still in Green Zone, as all of the cases have been detected in facilities quarantine.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as on today