Arunachal: 10-Day NCC Camp concludes in Tawang

TAWANG— A vibrant valedictory function marked the successful conclusion of the 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) conducted by the 2nd Arunachal Pradesh Battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Tawang.

The event was graced by Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Commander of the Tawang Brigade, and Kanki Darang, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, who attended as chief guests. They were received and felicitated by Colonel Abhijeet Bhambere, Commanding Officer of the 2nd Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, along with all ranks.

The camp saw the participation of 340 cadets from East Kameng, West Kameng, and Tawang districts. Over the course of ten days, the cadets underwent intensive training designed to promote discipline, leadership, teamwork, and patriotism—core values of the NCC.

Cultural Showcase and Award Ceremony

The valedictory function featured a colourful cultural programme, where cadets celebrated the diversity of Arunachal Pradesh through traditional dances, music, and performances. Their spirited display of talent and unity captivated the audience and highlighted the region’s rich cultural tapestry.

As part of the closing ceremony, medals and trophies were awarded to outstanding cadets in categories such as drills, athletics, debates, and cultural performances. These accolades recognized both individual talent and collective effort shown during the camp.

Leaders Commend Cadets’ Spirit

In his address, Brigadier Bhupal Singh commended the cadets for their energy, enthusiasm, and dedication. “You represent the future of this nation,” he said. “Your commitment to the values of the NCC is commendable, and such training lays the foundation for responsible and empowered citizens.”

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang echoed the sentiment, highlighting the importance of youth-led nation-building. He encouraged the cadets to carry forward the values imbibed during the camp into their academic, social, and future professional lives.

Colonel Bhambere thanked all the officers, staff, and local authorities for their cooperation in making the camp a resounding success. He emphasized the NCC’s role in shaping well-rounded individuals through structured training and exposure to leadership opportunities.

The camp concluded with a pledge of continued commitment to self-discipline, service, and unity—values that form the cornerstone of the NCC ethos.