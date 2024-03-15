Arunachal: 1 death and 8 critically injured in a Bus accident in between Wakka and Chungo

LONGDING- In a tragic accident, the driver of APST Bus Lt. Y Premananda Singha lost his live. Out of 19 on-board passengers 8 passengers have sustained grievous injuries and has been evacuated to District Hospital Longding.

On receiving the news arround 1430 Hrs, Goju Sikom, CO Wakka and Mepe Zirdo Dy SP Longding rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

The medical team from District Hospital Longding with Four (4) Ambulance was called in for evacuation of seriously injured passengers.