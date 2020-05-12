Arunachal: 1 dead, 3 injured after car falls into deep gorge near Sagalee

Naharlagun- One young boy was died and three injured after a car fell into deep gorge near sagalee on Tuesday, informed the police source.

A 12 years young boy died on spot while father, mother and sister received injured in a road accident between Sagalee-Hoj on Trans Arunachal Highway today morning.

Papum Pare (Rural) Sub-division Police Officer (SDPO) Dekio Gumja inform that at around 08:10 hrs he received information that one vehicle met an accident at Meb village. on received of the information he along with police party visited the Place of Occurrence (PO).

The PO was located at Meb village, 8 KM away from Sagalee police station towards Hoj road where one Chevrolet car bearing registration no AR 04-4447while proceeding towards Rupa in West kameng District fell down in the deep gorge as a result one person namely Nani Byoda age 12 Yrs found spot dead.

The other passenger namely Nani Sunka age 8 yrs (daughter), Nani Yakang age 35 (mother) and Nani Tada age 42 yrs (father) received injury on their bodies. Gumja said.

All the injured persons were send to Community Health Centre (CHC) Sagalee for further medical examination and treatment.

On received of same a suomoto case a vide Sagalee PS case no 08/2020 U/S 279/304(A) IPC had been registered and endorsed SI Joram Takap to investigate the case. SDPO added.