Arunachal: 1 AP BN NCC Concludes Social Service Camp at Ziro Music Festival 2025

ZIRO- The 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, under the aegis of NCC Directorate NER, Shillong, concluded its Social Service and Community Development Camp held alongside the 12th edition of the Ziro Music Festival (ZFM).

Conducted from 23rd to 29th September 2025, the camp saw participation from 140 NCC cadets representing various institutions. Set against the scenic backdrop of Ziro Valley, the initiative provided cadets with hands-on experience in leadership, teamwork, and civic responsibilities, while immersing them in the rich cultural heritage of the Apatani tribe.

Also Read- ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

The cadets played a vital role in traffic and crowd management, rapid response support, and emergency assistance, ensuring the safety and smooth movement of festival attendees. Their proactive involvement turned the festival into a practical training ground where they could apply their NCC training in real-life scenarios.

Organizers and local community leaders praised the cadets for their dedication and professionalism, noting the significant value of their service in enhancing safety, public engagement, and community collaboration.

Also Read- Tawang Celebrates World Tourism Day with Emphasis on Sustainable Development

The initiative highlighted the NCC’s unwavering motto of “Unity and Discipline,” while reinforcing its role in nation-building and youth leadership development. The cadets’ contributions ensured a safe, memorable, and enriching festival experience for thousands of visitors.