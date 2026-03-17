Arunacha: Blood Donation Camp Held at APU Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The Department of Social Work at Arunachal Pradesh University organised a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp on the occasion of World Social Work Day 2026 in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh University Students Union and the Blood Centre of Bakin Pertin General Hospital.

The camp successfully collected 25 units of blood, contributing to the hospital’s blood reserves and supporting patients in need of transfusion.

According to organisers, the camp recorded 90 registrations, including faculty members, research scholars, students, administrative staff, and participants from outside the university community. Out of these, 70 individuals volunteered to donate blood, reflecting strong participation in the humanitarian initiative.

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Among the distinguished participants were Ashish Raisinghani, along with his team from the Border Roads Organisation, and Daiarisa Rymbai from the North East Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research.

The programme was organised in line with this year’s global theme, “Co-Building Hope and Harmony: A Harambee Call to Unite a Divided Society,” highlighting the importance of collective responsibility and community participation in humanitarian efforts.

The organising team included Menuka Kadu, Assistant Professors Yeshi L Naksang and Ngurang Mana, staff member Jumkar Nada, and students from the Master of Social Work (MASW) II and IV semesters.

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Support for the programme was also extended by APUSU members Amak Marging and Onom Ratan.

The medical team overseeing the camp was led by Dilem Modi, along with team members Backstar Sohbar, Nirmala Jaishi, Manoj Singh, Oimang Moyong, Ponung Darang, Karpi Rina and Yabur Jongkey, who ensured the safe and smooth conduct of the blood donation process.

The Department of Social Work expressed appreciation to the Blood Centre of BPGH Pasighat for its continued support and thanked all participants and collaborators for contributing to the success of the camp.