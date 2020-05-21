Arunacha: A video shared by Ninong Ering of Railway staff misbehaving with NE people goes viral

Itanagar- A video shared by Congress MLA Ninong Ering showing railway staff misbehaving with North Eastern People who have boarded special trains from Karnataka to reach back home, goes viral in social media. This incident is one of several reported over the last few months since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in India where individuals of North-Eastern origin are subjected to racist abuse all over India.

Thank you Goyal Sahab for the trains to the North East Regions but please give us some respect, even beggars aren't treated like this & we are not beggars. We are the Guardians of the frontiers. Enough of Racism. Jai Hind.@PiyushGoyal @PiyushGoyalOffc @PMOIndia @RailMinIndia — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 21, 2020

In his tweet, Ninong Ering, while thanking Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goel for running special trains for stranded individuals from North East, has never the less urged him to look into the matter saying that the people of North East deserved to be treated with respect as even beggars aren’t subjected to such treatment and the people of North East aren’t beggars, but the guardians of the nation’s frontier.