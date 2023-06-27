Aruanchal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Karma Wangchu Convention Hall and T.G Rinpoche Amphitheatre at Lumla

LUMLA- The Karma Wangchu Convention Hall and T.G. Rinpoche Amphitheatre were officially inaugurated and dedicated to the people of Lumla, marking a significant milestone in the region’s development by the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein at Lumla.

The Karma Wangchu Convention Hall named in honour of the 1st MLA from Lumla and Padmashree recipient, Lt. Karma Wangchu has an official seating capacity of 224 persons. This state-of-the-art facility, which comes with a VIP lounge and kitchen, will serve as a catalyst for multipurpose activities, collaboration and dialogue on pressing global issues. It is envisioned as a platform where ideas will flourish and shape the future for generations to come. The convention hall is expected to provide a conducive environment for intellectual discourse, fostering growth and nurturing innovation.

In addition to the convention hall, the T.G. Rinpoche Amphitheatre was also inaugurated during the day. This amphitheatre named after former MLA Lt. T.G. Rinpoche, is said to be one of the best in Arunachal Pradesh with an official seating capacity of 600 people but will be able to accommodate upto 800 people. The amphitheatre has VIP seating, separate Green (dressing) rooms for both boys and girls and an exhibition hall for displaying local artefacts. The amphitheatre indeed gives Lumla a dedicated space for fostering artistic expression, celebrating culture and uniting communities.

Addressing the event Mein stated that the Karma Wangchu Convention Hall and T.G. Rinpoche Amphitheatre will act as beacons of growth, providing platforms for intellectual discourse, artistic pursuits and cultural enrichment. With these world-class facilities, the enchanting town of Lumla is poised to emerge as a remarkable tourist destination, ushering in a new era of growth and providing unparalleled opportunities for all.

These two infrastructures amongst many others stand as a testament to the visionary leadership of Late Jambey Tashi, who made a significant contribution and bring a rapid stride of development in this border Constituency in his short stint as the local representative of the area, Mein said.

Though he is no more with us today, for his works and contribution towards the development of Lumla Constituency, he will be remembered forever by the people of Arunachal Pradesh, he added.

He further expressed hope that the legacy he left behind for the development of this remote border constituency will be carried forward by the present MLA Tsering Lhamu.

Mein also stated the projects reflect the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and under whose guidance Arunachal Pradesh continue to grow rapidly. In addition to the ongoing various development projects, there are future plans to establish a 132KB power lines connection and import 600 watts of electricity from Bhutan. This initiative aims to enhance the power infrastructure and ensure a reliable and sustainable energy supply. These future plans demonstrate a commitment to modernize and expand critical infrastructure, fostering progress and connectivity for the benefit of the communities involved.

The Karma Wangchu Convention Hall and T.G. Rinpoche Amphitheatre mark a significant step towards the holistic development of Lumla and stand as symbols of progress, cultural preservation and community unity. These new additions to the region’s infrastructure are expected to represent Lumla on the national stage, attracting visitors and fostering a thriving environment for ideas, art and culture.

Mein who is on a 2-day visit to Tawang also paid heartfelt homage to the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the Indo-Sino war at the historic Tawang War Memorial. The scenic surroundings of the memorial served as a reminder of the bravery and sacrifice of these heroes, which will forever be etched in the annals of history.

He was joined by MLA of 18-Palin (ST) A/C and Advisor to HM, Power and Hydro Power Department Balo Raja, MLA of 27-Liromoba (SM AC) and Advisor to HM, Home and Tax & Excise Department Nyamar Karbak, MLA of 2-Tawang (ST) A/C and Advisor to HM, Mines and SD&E Tsering Tashi MLA of 1-Lumla (ST) A/C Tsering Lhamu and DC Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo.