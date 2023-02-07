Aruachal: TMWS memebers meet Dungse Rizin Dorjee Rinpoche at Buddhist Monastery in Rangapara Assam

Rangapara ( Assam ) – The members of Tuting Memba Welfare Society (TMWS) including President Pema Dorjee Khochi, Advisors Nima Sange and others meet His Eminent Dungse Rizin Dorjee Rinpoche at Tashi Chholing Buddhist Monastery, Rangapara, Assam and offered Kusung Thug Ten Mendrel for long life of His Eminent Dungtse Rimpochoe and also felicitated along with memento inscribed as outstanding viriya in the fields of spiritual and social service to the sentient beings, spread the revealed treasurers in India and aboard and who gives thousands of monastic education to the students from Assam, Bhutan, Nepal, India etc during last two decades.

Also Read- Tuting Memba Welfare Society felicitate new President Pema Darjee Khochi

Speaking on the occasion Pema Dorjee Khochi President TMWS highlighted about the mission and vision of the society and invited His Eminent Rimpoche to Tuting in Upper Siang District at his convenient to bless the people of Pemakod.

Tenzing Nima Secretary IPR expressed that people of pemakod were long aspiring to seek the blessing of Dungtse Rinpochoe.

Nima Sange Advisor of the society while speaking on the occasion said that His Eminent is doing noble cause and yeoman services provided to the mankind is highly appreciates by all, he said that such person should be recognised by the state and central government so that such inspiration will motivate to others. He said that the members of the society are high regards for Rimpochoe for his tireless services to the mankind and the momento presented to him is just a symbolic.

Also Read- TMWS condoles demise of Tsering Phuntso

While blessing the members of TMWS, His Eminent Dungse Rimpoche expressed his thankful to the Society for offering. He stresses on the empowerment and education for woman especially belonging to underprivileged the society and poor family. He advocates for peace and harmony in the society as well as protection and important of wildlife for the mankind.