Artificial Insemination Boosts Yak Breeding in Sikkim

DIRANG- Scientists from the ICAR–National Research Centre on Yak (ICAR–NRCY), Dirang, have successfully demonstrated Fixed-Time Artificial Insemination (FTAI) and estrous synchronization technology in yaks under field conditions in Sikkim, resulting in the birth of 10 healthy yak calves conceived through artificial insemination.

The field programme was carried out in Gnathang Village of East Sikkim, a remote high-altitude settlement near the India-China border. Implemented in collaboration with local yak farmers, the initiative enrolled 25 female yaks, of which 14 conceived following estrous synchronization and fixed-time artificial insemination, recording a conception rate of 56 percent.

Ten healthy yak calves were born on June 29 and 30, while the remaining successful pregnancies are expected to result in additional calvings in the coming days.

Also Read- Widespread Flood Havoc in Assam: Railway Bridge Partially Collapses in Dhemaji

The successful field demonstration is expected to promote wider adoption of assisted reproductive technologies among yak-rearing communities in Sikkim and other Himalayan states. Scientists believe the technology will strengthen scientific breeding programmes, improve reproductive efficiency, and enhance the livelihoods of mountain farmers.

Congratulating the research team, Dr. Mihir Sarkar, Director of ICAR–National Research Centre on Yak, said the achievement reflects the institute’s commitment to translating scientific research into practical, farmer-oriented technologies. He noted that the successful implementation of FTAI under challenging high-altitude field conditions represents a significant step toward accelerating genetic improvement and promoting sustainable yak production in the Indian Himalayan Region.

Also Read- Incessant Rain Wreaks Havoc in East Siang; Roads, Bridges and Homes Damaged

The programme was led by Dr. Mokhtar Hussain, Senior Scientist, with Dr. Vijay Paul (Principal Scientist), Dr. Dinamani Medhi (Principal Scientist), and Dr. Martina Pukhrambam (Scientist) serving as team members.

The scientists acknowledged the support of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Services, Government of Sikkim, local veterinary officials, and the yak farmers of Gnathang Village, whose active cooperation was instrumental in the programme’s successful implementation.