﻿ArSRLM Signs MoUs with Seven Agencies for Rural Youth Skill Training Under DDU-GKY 2.0

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with seven Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) for implementing skill development and placement-linked training programmes under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) 2.0.

The MoUs were signed at the ArSRLM Conference Hall in Itanagar as part of an initiative aimed at expanding access to industry-oriented skill training and employment opportunities for rural youth in the state.

Seven agencies join DDU-GKY 2.0 implementation

The seven partnering organisations are Assam Professional Academy, Nitya Foundation, Skills2Skills LLP, Spurthi Rural Development Society, Sundyne Solar Solution Private Limited, Nurture Employability & Economic Development Society (NEEDS), and SHEEP Society.

According to the release, the partnership combines ArSRLM’s institutional and resource-management capabilities with the specialised expertise and implementation networks of the participating agencies.

The objective is to provide rural youth with industry-oriented skills and placement-linked training, with the broader aim of improving employability and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Focus shifts to quality and employment outcomes

Addressing the gathering, ArSRLM CEO-cum-State Mission Director Sangeeta Yirang, APCS (AG) highlighted the importance of skill development in creating employment pathways for rural youth.

She called upon the implementing agencies to ensure quality training delivery, adherence to prescribed standards and meaningful placement opportunities for trained candidates. She also stressed close coordination and regular communication between the agencies and ArSRLM during implementation.

The COO–Skills of ArSRLM also emphasised the need for systematic compliance with DDU-GKY 2.0 guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures. Implementing agencies were asked to ensure timely completion of training, regular monitoring and quality assurance at training centres, along with transparency and accountability in project expenditure and outcomes.

Importantly, the programme’s success was linked not simply to the delivery of training but to measurable employment impact. The COO–Skills stated that quality training, regular monitoring and sustained post-placement support would be essential for achieving meaningful and sustainable employment outcomes.

Aim to strengthen rural employment ecosystem

ArSRLM described the MoU signing as a significant step towards strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s skill development ecosystem.

The partnerships are expected to facilitate industry-relevant training, create pathways to employment and contribute to the socio-economic empowerment of rural communities. The mission also aims to scale up rural youth employment and improve household incomes in the state’s rural economy by integrating specialised training providers with its rural livelihoods infrastructure.

What is DDU-GKY 2.0?

DDU-GKY is a centrally sponsored Ministry of Rural Development programme providing skill training linked to wage employment for rural youth.

According to the release, DDU-GKY 2.0 places greater emphasis on quality training outcomes, sustainable placements and livelihood security for trainees. ArSRLM is the nodal implementation agency for the programme in Arunachal Pradesh.