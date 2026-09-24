ArSRLM Organises Orientation for PRI Members on Village Prosperity Resilience Plan in Tawang

TAWANG- The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU), Tawang, organised a one-day orientation programme for Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members of Tawang Block on the Village Prosperity Resilience Plan (VPRP) at the IIM Shillong Satellite Centre, Tawang, on Thursday.

The programme was aimed at strengthening the understanding of PRI members about VPRP and its role in grassroots development planning. The orientation brought together Panchayat representatives and officials from various departments.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Cluster Coordinator Kesang Droima, followed by felicitation of the participants. Those attending included ZPM Tawang Sonam Nordzin, Deputy Director Rural Development-cum-Member Secretary Tawang Panchayat Tenzin Jambey, Assistant Commissioner-cum-DPO Tawang Nawang Thutan, DHO Koncho Gyatso, DVO Dr. Thupten Tashi, CDPO Tawang Dondup Pema, 10 Gram Chairpersons of Tawang Block and Nawang Chonzom, Chairperson of Khandro Drowa Zangmo Cooperative Society, among others.

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During the programme, BMM, ArSRLM Tawang Thupten Chudup briefed participants on the functioning and activities of ArSRLM in Tawang. He highlighted the Mission’s work in forming and strengthening Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and its role in supporting the economic and social empowerment of rural women, including enabling them to emerge as Lakhpati Didis.

Chudup emphasised that empowered women can contribute significantly to building empowered and prosperous villages. He said the initiative provides a mechanism for the government, with active support from PRIs, to strengthen rural women through sustained handholding and livelihood support.

Explaining the Village Prosperity Resilience Plan, he described it as a community-based demand plan that needs to be incorporated into the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP). Its major components include the Entitlement Plan, Livelihood Plan, Public Goods, Services and Resource Development Plan, and Social Development Plan.

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Addressing the gathering, Tenzin Jambey, Member Secretary, Tawang Panchayat and Deputy Director Rural Development, highlighted the role of Panchayats in identifying and addressing developmental gaps at the grassroots level.

He urged PRI members to properly map their respective villages and actively involve SHG members in preparing development plans. He also called for stronger participation of concerned departments in the planning process.

Jambey noted that Panchayat funds are often utilised for infrastructure works such as CC steps, drains and retaining walls. He suggested exploring greater investment in horticulture, agriculture and allied livelihood sectors to generate sustainable economic opportunities for rural communities and urged PRI members to incorporate such initiatives into the upcoming GPDP of Tawang Block.

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ZPM Tawang Sonam Nordzin appreciated BMMU-ArSRLM, Tawang, for organising the orientation programme and described it as an initiative to strengthen Panchayat leaders’ understanding of the role of PRIs in promoting SHGs and empowering rural women.

She also congratulated Nawang Chonzom on the successful registration of the Khandro Drowa Zangmo Cooperative Society, expressing hope that the achievement would encourage other women and SHGs to pursue similar initiatives towards economic self-reliance.

Assuring cooperation and support for future SHG initiatives under Tawang Block, the ZPM called upon Panchayat leaders to discharge their responsibilities with kindness, compassion and sensitivity while dealing with the public.

The one-day orientation programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Tutu Taggu.