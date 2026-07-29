ArSRLM Meeting Focuses on Women Empowerment and Sustainable Livelihoods in Tawang

TAWANG- A meeting of the District Steering Committee (DSC) of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) was held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Tawang under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo. The meeting brought together elected representatives, government officials, ArSRLM functionaries and members of various Self Help Groups (SHGs) to review the progress of the Mission and discuss strategies for strengthening rural livelihoods in the district.

District Mission Manager (DMM), ArSRLM, Bomdila, Toko Lej presented a comprehensive review of the Mission’s implementation across Tawang district. The presentation highlighted efforts to strengthen Self Help Groups, promote sustainable livelihood opportunities and advance the goal of creating “Lakhpati Didis” through financial inclusion, skill development and enterprise support.

The meeting emphasised the importance of stronger convergence among government departments to ensure that flagship initiatives such as the Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY), Atma Nirbhar Pashu Palan Yojana (ANPY) and Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) effectively benefit SHG members. Participants also discussed challenges relating to market linkages, branding, value addition and infrastructure, which continue to affect the competitiveness of rural enterprises.

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Representatives of the Zila Parishad expressed support for the Mission and recommended greater involvement of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members in identifying eligible beneficiaries. They also suggested promoting region-specific livelihood activities such as Sichuan pepper cultivation, traditional Monpa attire, organic vegetable farming and other locally viable enterprises with strong market potential.

Representing the Self Help Groups, Nawang Chonzom, President of Khandro Drowa Zangmo SHG, requested that SHG members receive due preference while selecting beneficiaries under the various Atma Nirbhar schemes.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo stressed the need for similar coordination meetings at the block level to improve outreach and implementation. She assured the administration’s support in resolving issues requiring intervention from district authorities and Panchayati Raj Institutions. She further encouraged SHG members to focus on sustainable enterprises, emphasising that perseverance, hard work and calculated risk-taking are essential for long-term success.

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The Deputy Commissioner also directed all concerned departments to organise extensive awareness campaigns across all blocks on the various Atma Nirbhar schemes. She reiterated that beneficiary selection under government programmes should remain transparent, fair and focused on deserving individuals and groups.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from the District Administration, PRI representatives, line departments and ArSRLM officials to strengthen institutional convergence, improve market access and empower rural women through sustainable livelihood opportunities across Tawang district.