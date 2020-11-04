ADVERTISMENT
National

Arnab Goswami arrested by Mumbai Police- LIVE UPDATE

The Republic Editor-in-Chief has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, Anvay Naik, in 2018.

November 4, 2020
Mumbai:  Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami was arrested today in a two-year-old suicide case in which investigations were reopened recently, the Mumbai police said.

Reactions-

The designer had reportedly named Arnab Goswami in a suicide note and had accused Republic TV of not paying him his dues.

In May, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that the suicide was being reinvestigated after a fresh complaint by Adnya Naik, his daughter.

Mr Deshmukh had claimed that Adnya believed the Alibaug police had not investigated Republic’s role in the non-payment of dues, which, she claimed, drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.

November 4, 2020
