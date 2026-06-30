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Army Rejects PLA Encroachment Claims Made by NWS

Indian Army dismisses reports of fresh Chinese PLA encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh as "incorrect and without any basis", days after the Nah Welfare Society submitted a memorandum alleging Chinese occupation of traditional tribal lands in Upper Subansiri distr

Last Updated: 30/06/2026
2 minutes read
Army Rejects PLA Encroachment Claims Made by NWS

NEW DELHI / ITANAGAR The Indian Army on Monday categorically rejected reports claiming that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had recently encroached into Arunachal Pradesh and established camps inside Indian territory. In an official statement, the Army described such reports as “incorrect and without any basis.”

The clarification follows widespread media coverage of allegations made by the Nah Welfare Society (NWS), a community organisation representing members of the Nah tribal community in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district. The organisation had recently submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, claiming that the PLA had gradually expanded its presence in areas traditionally used by local communities for grazing, hunting and agriculture.

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Yesterday’s Development

On Sunday, reports emerged that the Nah Welfare Society had alleged Chinese occupation of several locations near the Taksing sector over the past few years. According to the memorandum, the organisation claimed that roads, bridges and camps had allegedly been constructed by the PLA in areas considered part of Indian territory. The society also urged the district administration to take up the matter with the state and central governments while expressing confidence in the Indian Army’s role in safeguarding the border.

Also Read- Nah Welfare Society Raises Alarm Over Alleged Chinese Expansion Along Arunachal Frontier

Army’s Response

Responding to these reports on Monday, the Indian Army stated that there had been no recent Chinese encroachment or establishment of PLA camps in Arunachal Pradesh. The Army maintained that media reports suggesting otherwise were unfounded.

The statement has effectively created two contrasting narratives: one based on concerns raised by the local tribal organisation regarding traditional grazing and hunting areas, and the other being the Army’s official position denying any recent intrusion.

Also Read-  Massive Rescue Operation Saves Four Stranded Fishermen in Dambuk

The issue comes against the backdrop of continued sensitivity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), even as India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic discussions aimed at maintaining peace and stability in border areas. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi also stated that the situation along the LAC remains stable, though sensitive, with the Indian Army maintaining a robust deployment posture.

At present, the allegations made by the Nah Welfare Society remain disputed by the Indian Army, and no independent official confirmation has been issued regarding the claims contained in the memorandum.

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Last Updated: 30/06/2026
2 minutes read
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