Army Marks World Wildlife Day in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- Personnel of the Indian Army from the Spearhead Gunners of the Spear Corps observed World Wildlife Day at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Kiyit near Pasighat with a series of environmental and community outreach activities.

The programme included a tree plantation drive within the school premises, aimed at promoting environmental conservation and sustainable development among students and the local community.

As part of the initiative, army personnel also conducted an interactive awareness session on wildlife conservation. The session focused on the importance of biodiversity, the need to protect natural habitats and the role individuals can play in preserving the environment.

Students were also encouraged to participate in a poster-making competition organised during the event. Participants used artwork and creative messages to express their views on wildlife protection and environmental stewardship.

Officials said the programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and school authorities, reflecting growing awareness among young people about ecological responsibility.

According to organisers, the outreach initiative was intended not only to promote environmental awareness but also to strengthen civil–military ties in the region by engaging local communities.

The event forms part of the Indian Army’s broader efforts to support community engagement and sustainable development initiatives in remote and border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.