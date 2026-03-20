Army, ITBP Conduct Exercise Dao Prahar at Tezu in Arunachal

TEZU- The Indian Army’s Spear Corps, along with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), conducted a joint military exercise titled “Exercise Dao Prahar” at Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh on March 19 and 20, 2026. The exercise focused on enhancing operational coordination and combat preparedness in a strategically significant border region.

According to available information, the exercise involved the deployment of heavy calibre weapons and the integration of Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), reflecting the evolving nature of modern warfare. The inclusion of counter-drone capabilities indicates a growing emphasis on addressing aerial threats, particularly in sensitive border areas.

The joint drill was aimed at improving interoperability between the Indian Army and ITBP, both of which play critical roles in securing India’s eastern frontier. Similar exercises in the region have historically focused on validating operational preparedness under simulated combat conditions and strengthening coordinated response mechanisms.

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Military officials have consistently highlighted the importance of such exercises in high-altitude and difficult terrain like Arunachal Pradesh, where coordination between different forces is essential for effective defence. These drills typically involve live-fire exercises and tactical simulations designed to replicate real-world combat scenarios.

The use of heavy weapons during the exercise underscores the emphasis on firepower integration, while the deployment of C-UAS systems reflects the increasing role of technology in contemporary military operations. Counter-drone systems are considered crucial in detecting and neutralising unmanned aerial threats, which have become a significant factor in modern conflict environments.

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The exercise also aligns with broader efforts to enhance readiness along the India-China border, where terrain, weather, and logistical challenges demand specialised training and coordination. Joint exercises between the Army and ITBP serve to bridge operational gaps and ensure a unified response capability.

While Exercise Dao Prahar represents a continuation of such collaborative efforts, it also signals a shift towards incorporating advanced technologies alongside conventional combat strategies. The focus on synergy and preparedness highlights the strategic importance of Arunachal Pradesh in India’s defence framework.