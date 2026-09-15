Arka Mangala Yard Long Bean Performs Best in Anjaw

ANJAW- The Arka Mangala variety of Yard Long Bean has shown strong performance across different locations in Anjaw district, with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw, recommending the variety for wider adoption by local farmers.

KVK Anjaw conducted Front Line Demonstrations (FLDs) over the past two years to assess the suitability and performance of the variety under the district’s diverse agro-climatic conditions.

The demonstrations were conducted across 10 villages—Kaho, Chota Kundan, Bada Kundan, Amliang, Nenuliang, Supliang, Tafraliang, Metengliang, Swami Camp and Dhanbari—covering 25 farmers, including farm women and rural youth from different locations and farming situations.

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Early maturity and high yield potential

The Yard Long Bean variety Arka Mangala, developed by the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bengaluru, was evaluated under farmers’ field conditions.

According to KVK Anjaw, the variety produces long pods measuring around 70–75 cm. The pods are light green, round, tender and have a crisp texture. The crop reaches maturity in around 60 days, while reported pod yield is in the range of 15–20 tonnes per hectare within 100 days.

Across the different trial locations, Arka Mangala recorded what KVK described as overall superior performance. The variety demonstrated early maturity, higher yield potential and better adaptability to the prevailing agro-climatic conditions of Anjaw district.

The consistent performance across locations is significant for Anjaw, where farmers operate under varied growing conditions. KVK said the results demonstrate the variety’s suitability across diverse environments within the district.

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Potential to improve farm income

Apart from productivity, KVK Anjaw sees the variety as having potential to contribute to income enhancement and livelihood improvement for local farming households.

The consistent performance of Arka Mangala across different locations could provide farmers with an additional vegetable-production option, while its early maturity may allow growers to bring produce to market relatively quickly.

KVK Anjaw said the variety could help improve productivity and create opportunities for livelihood enhancement among farmers.

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KVK recommends wider adoption

Based on the findings from the Front Line Demonstrations and feedback received from participating farmers, KVK Anjaw has recommended Arka Mangala for horizontal expansion and adoption at different locations across the district.

The KVK expects demonstrations of improved varieties through FLDs to contribute to stronger vegetable production, improved farm income and greater adoption of improved horticultural technologies.

Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Anjaw, encouraged wider promotion of the variety, citing its early maturity, high yield potential and adaptability to local conditions.

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Satveer Yadav, SMS (Horticulture), also emphasised the adoption of the promising variety along with recommended production practices to achieve higher productivity and better economic returns.

KVK Anjaw said it will continue to promote suitable vegetable varieties and improved production technologies through Front Line Demonstrations, training programmes and awareness activities, with the broader objective of supporting sustainable horticultural development in the district.

The performance of Arka Mangala in the two-year demonstrations provides a field-based indication of its potential in Anjaw. With the variety showing early maturity, long tender pods and reported yields of up to 20 tonnes per hectare under the demonstrations, KVK’s recommendation could encourage more farmers in the district to consider improved yard long bean cultivation as part of diversified vegetable product.