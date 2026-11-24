ANJAW- The Arka Abhed tomato variety has emerged as the best-performing variety among those evaluated under on-farm trials conducted by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Anjaw, offering promising prospects for improving vegetable production and farmers’ income in the district.

The trials were conducted over the past two years across 12 villages, covering 45 farmers, including farm women and rural youth, under different agro-climatic conditions and farming situations.

The villages covered under the trials included Kaho, Kibithoo, Chota Kundan, Bada Kundan, Dong, Amliang, Nenuliang, Supliang, Tafraliang, Metengliang, Swami Camp and Dhanbari.

Three tomato varieties — Arka Abhed, Arka Rakshak and a locally available commercial variety — were evaluated under farmers’ field conditions. Their performance was assessed on parameters including early maturity, yield potential, disease resistance and adaptability to local environmental conditions. The trials considered a yield range of 45–50 tonnes per hectare.

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Arka Abhed Emerges as Best Performer

Among the three varieties, Arka Abhed, developed by the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bengaluru, recorded the best overall performance across different trial locations.

According to KVK Anjaw, the variety demonstrated early maturity, higher yield potential and better adaptability to the prevailing agro-climatic conditions of the district. It also showed good resistance to major tomato diseases, including Tomato Leaf Curl Virus, bacterial wilt, early blight and late blight.

Its consistent performance across different locations indicates its suitability for cultivation under the district’s diverse growing conditions.

The adoption of the improved variety is expected to help farmers enhance tomato productivity, diversify agricultural activities and create additional income opportunities.

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KVK Recommends Wider Adoption

Based on the results of the on-farm trials and feedback from participating farmers, KVK Anjaw has recommended Arka Abhed for wider adoption across different locations in the district.

Dr. Debasis Sasmal, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Anjaw, encouraged the wider promotion of the variety among farmers, highlighting its early maturity, high yield potential and adaptability to local conditions.

Mr. Satveer Yadav, Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture), also urged farmers to adopt the promising variety along with recommended production practices to achieve higher productivity and better economic returns.

KVK Anjaw stated that it would continue promoting suitable vegetable varieties and improved agricultural technologies through Frontline Demonstrations, training programmes and awareness activities to support sustainable horticultural development in the district.