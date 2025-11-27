Aquaterra Adventures- Global Icons Join Arunachal River Run

SEPPA- Aquaterra Adventures has completed its 30th river expedition in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant moment for the State’s evolving adventure tourism sector. The company has worked in the region for more than two decades, beginning formal expeditions in 2002, with several team members active since the mid-1990s.

Over this period, Aquaterra has undertaken major firsts, including the first and second descents of the Subansiri, the first complete raft descent of the Lohit, and the first descent of the Subansiri from Nacho.

These efforts have contributed substantially to positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a credible destination for high-grade river expeditions.

This year’s expedition draws additional attention due to the participation of John Yost, co-founder of Sobek Expeditions.

Established in 1973, Sobek was the first organisation to commercially offer international whitewater rafting and is credited with pioneering descents on rivers such as the Omo and Tekeze in Ethiopia, the Zambezi in Zimbabwe, and the Tambopata in Peru.

Yost’s presence, along with a team of experienced travellers from the United States, is seen by industry observers as an endorsement of the State’s growing relevance within the global adventure travel landscape.

According to organisers, several participants are repeat visitors to Arunachal Pradesh and have played an informal role in promoting the State’s terrain and culture within international adventure networks. Their continued interest reflects both the natural potential of the region and the increasing organisational capacity of local and national operators.

The East Kameng expedition, part of this year’s programme, began on 25 November with the team driving to the Seppa campsite, followed by rafting sessions from 26 to 28 November across the upper sections of the Kameng River and through the gorges downstream. Parallel activities on the Siang River form the second major component of the 2024 itinerary.

As Aquaterra completes its 30th expedition, the milestone is being viewed as evidence of consistent engagement with the State’s river systems and of Arunachal Pradesh’s emergence as a steady, if still underdeveloped, node in India’s adventure tourism circuit.

The expedition also highlights the need for continued focus on safety, ecological preservation and community participation as visitor interest grows.