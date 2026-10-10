APWWS Yingkiong Unit Celebrates 47th Foundation Day, Honours Former Leaders

YINGKIONG,- The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), Yingkiong Unit, celebrated its 47th Foundation Day at its office in Upper Siang district on Saturday, reaffirming its commitment to women’s empowerment, child welfare and community development.

The celebration was held under the theme “Youth – Our Present and Future: An Inclusive Way Forward.” The programme began with flag hoisting and the singing of the APWWS anthem.

Established on October 10, 1979, APWWS was founded by a group of pioneering women to challenge anti-social practices and create a platform for women’s rights and mutual support in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Yingkiong Unit, formally affiliated and recognised in 2019, has been working for the welfare of women and children, combating drug addiction and participating in government awareness programmes.

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Former leaders and medical professionals honoured

As part of the celebration, the unit felicitated former president Kalpana Perme Sitek and former general secretary Kosiang Pangkam in recognition of their leadership and contributions during their respective tenures.

Three medical professionals were also honoured for their services to healthcare in the district: Dr. Gepeng Litin, District Medical Officer, Upper Siang; Dr. Etuk Jopir, senior gynaecologist; and Dr. Joseph Tekseng, anaesthesiologist at District Hospital, Yingkiong.

The felicitation recognised the contributions of former office-bearers and healthcare professionals to the community.

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Call for inclusive women’s empowerment

Former office-bearers and distinguished guests congratulated the organisation on its anniversary and encouraged members to continue working towards women’s empowerment and emancipation.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Api Kombo highlighted APWWS as an important platform for women and called for collective efforts to strengthen the organisation so that women from all sections of society could benefit from its activities and services.

In her address, APWWS Yingkiong Unit president Kasimang Jopir Pazing thanked the participants for their involvement and paid tribute to the pioneering women who established the organisation in Arunachal Pradesh.

She emphasised the importance of sustaining the legacy of women supporting, guiding and empowering one another.

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Tree plantation marks the celebration

The programme concluded with a tree plantation drive around the APWWS office premises. The saplings were donated by Sisibaying Nophi, Ranger, Ramsing Wildlife Range.

Members of APWWS Yingkiong, the APWWS Simong team led by president Aget Sitek, representatives of the Gorkha Women’s team, government officials and other participants attended the celebration.

The anniversary served as an occasion to recognise the organisation’s work and renew its commitment to women’s welfare, social awareness and inclusive community development in Upper Siang district.