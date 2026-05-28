APWWS Organises Discussion on Polygamy and Women’s Mental Health in Yingkiong

YINGKIONG- An Interaction-cum-Focused Group Discussion (FGD) on the issue of polygamy and its impact on women’s mental health was organised on Wednesday at the office of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), Upper Siang District Unit, in Yingkiong.

The programme brought together members of the women’s welfare society and participants for discussions on the social, psychological and cultural dimensions associated with polygamy and its effects on women’s well-being.

Speaking as the facilitator of the programme, Moti Pangkam, Assistant Professor at Fakir Mohan University in Balasore, Odisha, said her academic interest focuses on examining issues surrounding polygamy, particularly its implications for women’s mental health.

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She also highlighted the role of media in bringing attention to women’s issues and amplifying voices related to social justice and welfare concerns.

Addressing the gathering, APWWS Upper Siang District Unit President Kasimang Jopir Pazing stated that the organisation has been actively engaged in awareness campaigns related to legal literacy, women’s rights, education, skill development and anti-drug initiatives.

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She said that awareness regarding issues linked to polygamy has emerged as one of the organisation’s priorities and informed participants that the APWWS plans to organise dedicated awareness programmes on the subject in the near future.

During the discussion, Yalik Jerang, DIPRO-cum-In-charge Publicity of APWWS, stressed the importance of empowering the girl child through education and financial independence. She emphasised that awareness regarding healthy social practices and the consequences associated with polygamy should be strengthened among young and vulnerable girls.

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Jerang further observed that education combined with a positive social mindset is essential for achieving long-term and meaningful social transformation.

The programme witnessed active participation by APWWS Upper Siang district unit members, who engaged in discussions on the broader social and mental health implications of polygamy and the need for sustained awareness initiatives within communities.